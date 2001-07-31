Oxygen runs away with award

Oxygen Sports' coverage of 'The Avon Running Global Championship' earned the

network the '2001 Women's Sports Foundation Journalism Award.'

Oxygen beat out 29 other finalists to win the honor for its sports

coverage.

The Avon is a 10-kilometer race through the streets of Milan, Italy,

featuring the world's best runners and the winners of each of a series of

international 10K races sponsored by Avon Products Inc.

Avon running-circuit creator and running pioneer Kathrine Switzer called the

race during Oxygen's coverage. Switzer made history in 1967 by being the first

woman to receive a number for the Boston Marathon.