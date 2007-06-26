Oxygen On The Prowl For Female Comic Talent

In its search for a new comic series, Oxygen is reaching out to aspiring female producers with the Create-a-Series Comedy Competition. The contest boasts production of the winning show as its top prize, with Oxygen featuring the best series on its broadband channel SheDidWhat.tv. It will be hosted by Comedienne Molly Shannon of SNL, in another nod to Oxygen's female audience.

The contest runs from June 26 through August 31st, drawing its applicants from the internet. Finalists will appear in New York before Shannon and a panel of judges, with the final selection made on December 15.

Supplementing the grand prize, the winner will receive a production budget of $75,000, an experienced producer/showrunner to help develop the project, and promotion by the Oxygen network and website. The new comedy series will run for ten to thirteen short episodes over a six-month period.

"Comedy is in Oxygen's DNA. It's a major part of our TV offering and we're looking to expand that onto our broadband platform," says Cynthia Ashworth, SVP of Marketing at Oxygen."

The future show and its parent competition aim to lock in more of Oxygen's choice demographic of women aged 18 – 39, as well as draw in fresh talent. "This contest really has the potential to open doors for an aspiring female comedy creator, and we're thrilled to see what untapped talent is out there just waiting to be discovered," says Ashworth.