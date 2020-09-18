Oxygen Premieres ‘The Real Murders of Orange County’ November 8

Oxygen premieres The Real Murders of Orange County, “delving into the most horrific, sinful and salacious cases that rocked Southern California’s wealthy coastal community,” it said, November 8. Two episodes air each Sunday.

The premiere episode examines the case of Jane Carver, a flight attendant who died while jogging in the picturesque community of Fountain Valley. With no evidence and minimal information from witnesses, the shooting goes unsolved for a year, until police linked her murder to a similar shooting in Huntington Beach.

The Real Murders of Orange County is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Josh Bingham, David Hale and Dan Snook the executive producers.