Oxygen Plans Big, Fat, Scripted Series

Oxygen is looking to investor Carsey-Werner-Mandabach for its first scripted series, a buddy comedy about two young women from Minnesota who move to Los Angeles.

Oxygen has ordered up seven episodes of the series, slated to debut in April. Working titles being considered are My Roommate is a Big, Fat Slut; My Friend is a Big Fat Slut; or just plain Big Fat Slut. Oxygen has been focusing on comedic projects to try and stand out from its cable competitors and specifically the other women’s nets Lifetime and WE: Women’s Entertainment.

"There isn’t a lot of [comedy] out there," for women, says Oxygen’s programming chief Debby Beece. "There is a lot of drama out there for women and people have made their mark with that. We need to be differentiated."

Of course, this is cable and the sitcom will have a cable-sized budget. Beece would not give a figure, but her show will cost considerably less than a broadcast network sitcom, but it will still have a six-figure-per-episode tab. Oxygen plans to shoot the show in high definition.