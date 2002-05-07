Oxygen orders Bergen series
Oxygen has ordered 13 episodes of a new weekly half-hour series with Candice
Bergen called Candice Checks It Out.
Each episode will focus on a single topic of interest to women.
Candice Checks It Out is scheduled to debut this fall.
In another programming announcement from Oxygen, Women & the
Badge, which airs on Sunday nights, has been renewed for a second
season.
