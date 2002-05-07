Trending

Oxygen orders Bergen series

By

Oxygen has ordered 13 episodes of a new weekly half-hour series with Candice
Bergen called Candice Checks It Out.

Each episode will focus on a single topic of interest to women.

Candice Checks It Out is scheduled to debut this fall.

In another programming announcement from Oxygen, Women & the
Badge, which airs on Sunday nights, has been renewed for a second
season.