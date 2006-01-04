Oxygen Goes Back to School

Oxygen is using cheerleaders, breasts and toilet paper in an $8 million campaign to promote its newest series. The women’s network Jan.1 launched the campaign, which Oxygen calls its biggest ever, to publicize Campus Ladies, a scripted comedy about two suburban middle-aged women who return to college. The nationwide blitz, including TV, radio, print, online, transit and guerilla advertising, was created by the Toy NY agency and will run in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. Campus premieres Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

The campaign includes spot cable ads in which middle-aged cheerleaders root for the show; billboards of enormous 3D bras, meant to look like they are for older women; and fake radio PSAs from “Students Against Overage Drinking.” In New York, the network will leave Campus Ladies rolls of toilet paper in bars, send water coolers wrapped to look like kegs to media-buying agencies, and dispatch middle-aged cheerleaders around the city Jan. 6.

The show, created by Groundlings improv contributors Carrie Aizley and Christen Sussin, is executive-produced by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and her husband Paul Young of Principato-Young management and production company.

Oxygen, available in around 56 million homes, averaged 226,000 total viewers in prime during fourth quarter 2005.