Oxygen Gets Social With Ooomph, Goes Broadband With SheDidWhat.tv

Oxygen is jumping on the social-networking bandwagon. The network says it will launch Oomph.net, a Website for women to unite over shared interests. Oxygen is also launching its first broadband channel - SheDidWhat.tv. The network unveiled its digital projects to advertisers at its New York upfront presentation Tuesday morning.



In starting Oomph, Oxygen is entering a crowded field of traditional media companies looking to get a piece of the popularity enjoyed by social-networking sites like NewsCorp.'s MySpace. NBC Universal, for example, is also targeting women online with iVillage, which it bought last year for $600 million. And earlier this month, the Hearst Corporation bought small social-networking company eCrush.com to tie in with some of its magazine titles.



Oxygen plans for Oomph to include personality tests and "passion groups," sub-areas with specific topics, such as pop culture, sex and careers.



Separately, the independent women's network this month is starting SheDidWhat.tv, a broadband channel which will feature ad-supported programming from the channel and Web exclusives. The site will include exclusive-to-broadband shows, such as Our Bodies, Myself, a comedy about womanhood in America.