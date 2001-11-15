Oxygen gets NYC analog slot

Time Warner Cable of New York City will move Oxygen from its digital tier

to its basic cable tier, reaching more than one million New York City customers,

next month.

On December 19, Oxygen is slated to move to Channel 61

on the Time Warner system.

With Oxygen's addition to Time Warner of New York City, the network projects a reach of more than 29 million cable households by year's end.

That represents an increase of six million homes over its mid-year mark of 24 million. - Richard Tedesco