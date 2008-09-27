Oxygen Gets Model, Lifetime Takes Mother
Twentieth Television sold off-net episodes of How I Met Your Mother to Lifetime, starting in 2010. Meanwhile, female-oriented Oxygen acquired the full library of repeats of UPN's America's Next Top Model from MTV, and will begin showing them in January.
