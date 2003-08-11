Oxygen eyeing Sex
Home Box Office and Warner Bros. are still peddling the syndicated version of
Sex and the City for broadcast TV, but Oxygen chairman and CEO Geraldine
Laybourne is interested in it for her cable network if she can get the right
window.
That usually means three or four years after the broadcast-syndication
window, which HBO and Warner Bros. have not nailed down.
Oxygen is going for the sophisticated, edgy, 18-49 woman, and Sex and the
City would be a perfect fit, Laybourne said. Sources said the Turner
Broadcasting System Inc. networks also are interested.
On the broadcast side, Tribune Broadcasting is in the hunt for Sex,
but there’s no deal yet.
