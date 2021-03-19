Oxygen Does ‘Serial Killer Week’ April 10-18

Oxygen rolls out its first “Serial Killer Week” April 10 to April 18. The stunt kicks off with Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer, which sees killer Joel Rifkin speak from Attica Correctional Facility in New York.

A day later, it’s Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur, about a mall Santa and grandfather who murdered a lot of people.

Later in the week, April 17 and 18 offers Murders at the Boarding House, which exposes “the sinister scheme grandmotherly Dorothea Puente employed to rob her boarders of their lives and their money,” said Oxygen.

The week also features new episodes of Snapped, the series premiere of Living with a Serial Killer, which checks in with Joanne Dennehy’s daughter for her thoughts on her mother being “Britain’s most dangerous woman,” said Oxygen; Mark of a Serial Killer, Accident, Suicide or Murder and the series premiere of Mastermind of Murder, among other murderous programming.