Oxygen Developing Russell Simmons Docu-Series

Oxygen Media is partnering with hip-hop pioneer Russell Simmons for The Russell Simmons Project, a docu-series that will feature the women who help run Simmons’ business.

Simmons’ assistants manage his business deals in fashion, film and TV but take on the additional responsibilities of party planning, and juggling his family and love life. The group of colleagues the show will document serves as Simmons’ closest confidantes, advisors, business liaisons and dating coaches.

“Russell Simmons is a fascinating man and seeing his world through the eyes of his dream team comprised of strong, passionate women provides a unique experience for our viewers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, senior VP of original programming and development for Oxygen Media in a statement. “We’re excited to team up with Russell on this project and shine the spotlight on his core group that are living the dream alongside him.”

The Russell Simmons Project is executive produced by Simmons Lathan Media Group and Picture This Television with Bryan Scott and Lisa M. Tucker as executive producers and Lesley Goldman as co-executive producer for Picture This.

