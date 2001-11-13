Oxygen debuts doc on sweatshop abuse
Oxygen Media opens its new Worth The Risk documentary series with an examination of U.S. garment industry sweatshops in Saipan in "Behind The Labels."
The doc about the billion-dollar garment industry operation presents personal stories from sweatshop workers, hidden-camera footage taken inside the guarded factory compounds, as well as interviews with lawyers, advocates and government officials offer American viewers a rare glimpse at indentured labor - where 14-hour shifts, payless paydays and lock-downs are the norm.
Worth The Risk debuts with "Behind The Labels" on Sunday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Produced in collaboration with Peter Gabriel's human-rights organization, Witness, the doc is narrated by Susan Sarandon. - Richard Tedesco
