Oxygen Dances To Record Ratings

The premiere episode of Oxygen’s dance/weight loss competition Dance Your Ass Off was the most-watched premiere in the history of the network among W18-49, A18-49, and total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The Monday night premiere attracted 1.3 million total viewers, including 614,000 in the 18-49 demo and 432,000 women age 18-49. The show also tallied a record number of unique visits on Oxygen’s Web site at 40,000.

The show grabbed increases of 249% in the 18-49 demo, 211% among W18-49, and 249% among total viewers, compared to the last four Mondays’ time-period average.

The show is produced by 495 Productions with SallyAnn Salsano as executive producer with Joel Zimmer, Lisa Ann Walter, and Kate Rigg also serving as co-executive producers.