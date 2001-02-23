Oxygen cans 30 workers

Oxygen Media will fire 30 workers, just two months after cutting more than twice that number of employees from its payroll, The New York Daily News reports.

The latest round of firings at Oxygen, the women's cable/Web company run by ex-Nickelodeon honcho Geraldine Laybourne, are linked to Oxygen's live afternoon teen show Trackers, which went on hiatus last summer. Oxygen is cutting costs on the production while it contemplates canceling it.

Oxygen eliminated 65 jobs - more than half of those in its Seattle office - last December. In December, Oxygen also drew support from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures to the tune of $100 million.