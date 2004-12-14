Oxygen Buys Biggest Film Package

Brad Pitt and George Clooney fans will be able to wade into Ocean's Twelve on cable sometime after next year.

The current theatrical release was one of 21 that women's cable network Oxygen will acquire through a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, the network's biggest film package acquisition since its inception in 1998.

The agreement takes effect starting February 2005.

Other major films in the package: Murder by Numbers, Two Weeks Notice, Alex & Emma, Raising Helen, Catwoman, New York Minute, Cinderella Story, What a Girl Wants, Taking Lives, Love Don't Cost a Thing, Million Dollar Baby, Phantom of the Opera, Rumor Has It, A Lot Like Love and the TV premiere of Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

Oxygen is available in more than 54 million households.

