Oxygen Breathes More Life into Comcast

Oxygen will pick up more than a million more subscribers this month, launching on Comcast systems in Philadelphia and Boston under a deal the network inked with the cable company three months ago. The new subscribers will bring the women’s network’s total distribution to nearly 58 million homes.

Oxygen, launched in 2000, debuts Wednesday Dec. 14 in Boston on Comcast’s Digital Plus package, as well as in New Haven and Hartford, Conn. It launches Dec. 20 in Philadelphia on the Digital Plus package. Both markets will carry Oxygen’s video-on-demand programming as part of Comcast’s On Demand service.

From Dec. 27, 2004, through Dec. 11, 2005, Oxygen averaged 219,000 total viewers during prime, up 18 percent from last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.