Oxygen aims at 28 million subs

Oxygen Media Inc., a women's cable and Internet network company, said Wednesday it expects its subscriber base to hit 28 million by the end of this year and 42 million by the end of 2002, Reuters reports.

The company's subscriber base currently totals 24 million compared with 12 million a year ago, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Despite views that Oxygen has struggled to live up to expectations since its much ballyhooed launch and faces increasing competition from women's cable channels, a spokeswoman for Oxygen said no further layoffs were planned.

Oxygen laid off 65 people from its online division in December and another 35 in late March.