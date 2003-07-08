Oxygen adds originals to Friday night

Oxygen is ditching its Friday-night movies in favor of some of its favorite

original series.

Hidden-camera show Girls Behaving Badly will anchor the night with two

episodes, as well as two animated shows, Life’s a Bitchand Hey

Monie, the latter a co-production with Black Entertainment Television.

The 10 p.m. EST hour will feature Talk Sex with Sue Johanson, Oxygen’s

motherly Canadian sex expert.

At 11 p.m., Oxygen will repurpose Ellen DeGeneres’ new syndicated show.

The women’s network unveiled its new Friday lineup, which kicks off in October,

Monday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles.

Come Sept. 22, Oxygen will add reruns of Rosanne to its schedule,

with two episodes airing weekdays in the 6 p.m. EST hour and at noon.

Oxygen also teased its first original movie, a dark romantic comedy, A

Tale of Two Wives, which bows Oct. 11.