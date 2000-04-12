New York

Owner: Privately owned by investors including AOL, ABC, Geraldine Laybourne, Oprah Winfrey, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach and Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures

Architect: The Phillips Group

Systems Integrator: The Systems Group

Size: 64,000 sq. ft.

Budget: $3.7 million for equipment and system integration (does not include construction costs)

Completion date: February 2000