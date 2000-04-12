Oxygen
New York
Owner: Privately owned by investors including AOL, ABC, Geraldine Laybourne, Oprah Winfrey, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach and Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures
Architect: The Phillips Group
Systems Integrator: The Systems Group
Size: 64,000 sq. ft.
Budget: $3.7 million for equipment and system integration (does not include construction costs)
Completion date: February 2000
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.