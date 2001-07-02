Oxley to FCC: Forget minority appeal

Rep. Mike Oxley (R-Ohio) is encouraging the FCC to drop its equal employment opportunity rules, which the commission has rewritten several times in attempts to comply with court orders.

"It is my strong belief that the Court's ruling should settle the matter," Oxley wrote. "I would urge that the Commission not waste additional tax dollars by pursuing further legal appeals."

Last January, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the FCC's rules for the second time, finding it impossible to separate the rewrite from the court's earlier decision that the rules were unconstitutional. In June, the court denied 6-3 a petition from the FCC to rehear that decision.

"In my opinion, the FCC's EEO program was both redundant and unnecessary, inasmuch as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice are charged with enforcing the nation's civil rights laws. Broadcasters are fully subject to the same federal and state anti-discrimination laws as all other employers," Oxley wrote.

- Paige Albiniak