Ownership limits tops FCC cable unit's list

Top priorities for the FCC's Cable Service Bureau include proposing changes to the cable ownership limits by September and asking for public input on retaining the program access rules, office chief Ken Ferree told reporters Wednesday.

The aim on rewriting cable ownership limits will be to sufficiently document and justify the need for whatever cable ownership limits the commission picks. The previous 30% cap on a cable company's pay-TV share was thrown out by federal judges earlier this year in ruling that derided the FCC's lackluster effort to prove the limits were appropriate.

"I will not have a case sent back with the kind of language that was in the last decision," Ferree said. Next on the to-do list are the program-access rules, which Ferree intends to put out for comment in October.

- Bill McConnell