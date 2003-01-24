With dates for two more media-ownership hearings set, there's talk that others

will be scheduled for the West Coast and Midwest.

The Federal Communications Commission confirmed Thursday that Thursday, Feb. 27,

will be the date for the agency's public hearing in Richmond, Va., on proposed

changes to nearly all of its ownership rules.

The hearing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a site still to be

decided.

The announcement follows the University of Southern California Annenberg School

of Communication's confirmation of Tuesday, Feb. 18, as the date for its forum.

That and last week's forum at Columbia University in New York have been

sponsored by private parties, but FCC commissioners and staff agreed to attend.

More privately sponsored hearings are being considered for Seattle, San

Francisco and Chicago.