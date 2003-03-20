Ownership forum slated for Phoenix

The next informal forum on the Federal Communications Commission's media-ownership-rule review has been set for April 7 in Phoenix at the studios of Arizona State University-owned noncommercial KAET-TV Phoenix.

The forum will be conducted by the Benton Foundation in association with the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Maricopa Community College district's Center for Civic Participation.

Commissioner Michael Copps, who called for more public input on proposed media-ownership changes, is scheduled to attend.

Commissioners Kathleen Abernathy and Jonathan Adelstein have respectfully declined, citing scheduling conflicts.

Organizers are still talking with Kevin Martin's office and have not heard "yea" or "nay" from chairman Michael Powell.

Veteran journalist Hugh Downs, who lives in Phoenix, will be in attendance.

Walter Cronkite has been asked. KAET was chosen because organizers are hoping to produce a half-hour program on the forum.