Ownership battles start to boil

The media-ownership fight continues to heat up.

Four senior House Democrats Thursday added their names to the list of

consolidation critics demanding that the Federal Communications Commission reveal

specifics of proposed rule changes before a planned June 2 commission vote.

"Your current media-ownership proceeding is among the most important the

commission has ever undertaken, and the American public and Congress deserve an

opportunity to review and comment on your changes before they go into effect,"

wrote Reps. John Dingell (D-Mich.) and David Obey (D-Wis.), the ranking Democrats on the House

Commerce and Appropriations Committees.

Also signing were Reps. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and José E. Serrano (D-N.Y.), top Democrats on

subcommittees for telecommunications and for Commerce Department and Judiciary

appropriations.

On the Senate side, Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced a May

13 hearing on media-ownership changes.

Witnesses include Viacom Inc. president Mel Karmazin, Capitol Broadcasting

Co. Inc. president Jim Goodmon, Bear Stearns Cos. Inc. broadcast analyst Victor B. Miller and

Consumers Union director Gene Kimmelman.