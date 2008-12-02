OWN Taps Development Execs

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has named Timothy Kuryak and Jill Dickerson VPs of programming.



In their new roles Kuryak and Dickerson will oversee nonscripted development for the network, slated to launch next year.



Kuryak comes to OWN from Discovery sister network Planet Green, where he had been VP Of west coast production and development. Dickerson, who will join in January, is head writer and consulting producer on MTV's The Real World, and had been a producer on shows such as VH1's My Fair Brady 2 and TLC's Miami Ink.



The duo will report to Nina Wass, senior VP of creative affairs and Marisa Grassso, senior VP of programming for OWN.



"Jill is well known for her top rated reality programming and passion for programs that tell real peoples' stories," Grasso said in a statement. "Coupled with Tim's production experience on both the executive and producer level, they are perfect additions to our first rate production operation."