OWN Show ‘Love & Marriage’ Sets Up in Detroit

OWN series Love & Marriage will take place in Detroit next season, after previous seasons were based in Huntsville and Washington, DC. The season will introduce a new group of Black community members and leaders facing marital challenges.

Love & Marriage: Detroit is set to premiere June 24.

The series will center on a group of Black families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in what OWN calls a “community on a comeback.”

Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson will star. The Harrises have a two-year-old daughter. Russell decides to attend divinity school without asking Kolby about it. The daughter of a pastor, Kolby is a social media influencer.

The Smiths have two young daughters. She’s a fashion designer and he owns artist development program Star Factory.

The Thompsons have two sons. Anthony works for Live Nation and owns a production studio. LaToya is a physical therapist and owns Opulence Wines,

“Detroit is on the rise and so are the people. It’s a city where Black culture is strong. This reemerging city is all about family, friendship, business, excellence and of course, love and marriage,” said OWN.

Love & Marriage: Detroit was created by Carlos King,and is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment. King executive produces with Angela Dugan, Brent Nisbett and Tarin Laughlin.