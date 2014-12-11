OWN Sets Michael Sam Doc

The Oprah Winfrey Network has set a 90-minute documentary for Dec. 27 about Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to get drafted in the NFL.

Originally planned as a multi-part series, Michael Sam follows Sam from the moment he was drafted and his attempts to make an NFL roster.

A special Oprah Prime featuring an interview with Sam will follow the doc.

After being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft, Sam was cut by the team before landing on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. The Cowboys eventually released him.

Michael Sam is produced with OWN by Pilgrim Studios and is executive produced by Craig Piligian, Nicholas Caprio and Johnny Gould.