OWN Orders Michael Sam Docuseries

OWN has greenlit a documentary series that will follow Michael Sam, the first openly gay player in the NFL.

The Untitled Michael Sam Project will follow Sam, who was taken by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, as he attempts to enter the world of professional football.

“We are honored that Michael is trusting us with his private journey in this moment that has not only made history but will shape it forever,” said CEO Oprah Winfrey. “I am proud of the focus on authentic storytelling in our new documentary series format. The next real-life story we follow in The Untitled Michael Sam Project promises to spark valuable, important discussion on life in America today. Acceptance and illumination start here.”

The Untitled Michael Sam Project is produced with OWN by Pilgrim Studios and is executive produced by Craig Piligian, Nicholas Caprio and Johnny Gould. Amy Rice, Ralph Wikke and Mitch Rosa are co-executive producers.