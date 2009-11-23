OWN Programming Options Emerging

With a little over

a year until the January 2011 launch date Discovery has set for OWN: The Oprah

Winfrey Network, a few things are probable, a handful are possible and just

about nothing is certain about the programming lineup. But the options the

network's execs have to choose from are coming into focus following

Winfrey's Nov. 20 announcement that

she will end her syndicated talk show in Sept. 2011.

Winfrey is expected to have a daily presence on OWN, though

exactly what that will amount to remains to be seen. The joint venture between Discovery Communications and Harpo

Productions is expected to focus at least at first on non-fiction

programming and include daily doses of health and medical programming, per

carriage agreement requirements associated with taking over Discovery

Health's slot on the dial. OWN is expected to unveil a slate of new

content in January and projects announced during the network's upfront

presentation last year remain in consideration.

The network will have the entire 25-year catalog of The Oprah Winfrey Show starting in Sept.

2011. OWN is likely to seriously consider negotiating windows for at least some

of the Harpo-produced talk shows on the air, such as Dr. Oz, or due to debut before the network does, like the

Nate Berkus vehicle that Harpo and Sony are eyeing for syndication starting in

fall 2010.

When the network finally launches in Discovery Health's 70

million-plus cable homes in January 2011, it will face a competitive media

landscape in targeting a well-served female demographic.

"That whole target--working women and stay-at-home moms--is

becoming more and more important and more and more difficult to reach,"

says Brad Adgate, senior VP of research at Horizon Media.

Indeed, NBC Universal's

women's brands now include Bravo and Oxygen--a network founded by Winfrey

and Gerry Laybourne--as well as the Web destination iVillage. Oxygen was

launched as an alternative to Lifetime, the original "television for

women," to use the network's old slogan. Now Lifetime Networks

includes the flagship channel as well as Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women, the company's digital

channel.

"To be able to launch a network in such a competitive

programming environment, you have to launch big," observes Shari Anne

Brill, senior VP and director of programming at media buying firm Carat.

"[Winfrey] is larger than life in terms of her following, the types of people

she's able to attract, the kinds of issues she delves into. There's

nobody else like her. So she instantly brings a cache to that new network that

no other cable network really has."

Discovery and Winfrey first announced plans to launch a joint

venture channel in January 2008; however, the launch date has been pushed back

several times and there has been turnover in the executive ranks.

Winfrey's announcement clears the way for the network to gain some

momentum.

Projects announced during the OWN upfront in 2008 are still in

play, B&C has confirmed.

Those include: An investigative series with correspondent Lisa Ling, who has been a contributor on The Oprah Winfrey Show; a newsmaker interview show calledMaster Class,possibly hosted by

Winfrey; a docu-soap about Surfers Healing, a California

surf school for children with autism; a project featuring Peter Walsh, a

de-clutter expert and a frequent guest on Winfrey's talk show; a talk

show hosted by high-profile sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman; and Excellent Adventure, which follows two

friends as they embark on "the adventure they have always dreamed of

taking together."

OWN has the rights to The Oprah

Winfrey Show as well as a handful of made-for-TV movies in the Harpo

library. (A Discovery representative could not offer specific titles from the

Harpo library.)

There has also been speculation that OWN could become the cable

home for various Winfrey protégés including Dr.

Phil, Dr. Oz and The Rachael Ray Show. There is currently

no cable home for Dr. Oz, which

debuted in syndication this season. But should one be made available, OWN would

be a likely destination. Ray's show is in first-run syndication

exclusively via CBS Television Distribution and is renewed through 2012. Phil

McGraw produces his show through his own shingle, Peteski

Productions.

Additionally, Jenny McCarthy inked a multiplatform development

deal with Harpo Productions earlier this year.

(Rumors about Jennifer Aniston fronting a talk show also surfaced, but OWN

representatives denied that they were in talks or had even approached Aniston.)

And last year, Winfrey inked a development deal with HBO for scripted programming. Harpo Films chief Kate

Forte said at the time that carriage agreements stipulate that the bulk of

OWN's programming would be non-scripted, so the HBO deal would not be

affected.

The carriage agreements for Discovery

Health and by extension OWN call for a certain number of hours each day

dedicated to health and medical programming. If Dr. Oz lands at OWN it would certainly fill the

health/medical quota. And Discovery Health's top-rated show Dr. G: Medical Examiner

is also said to be in consideration for a berth on OWN.

OWN representatives would not comment on the network's

programming plans or specifics of carriage deals.

Of course, Winfrey would be the biggest start on her network. CBS

Television Distribution handles The Oprah

Winfrey Show. Winfrey reportedly told CBS

Corp. CEO Les Moonves that she would not simply transplant her top-rated

talker to OWN. Rather, according to Deadline Hollywood

Daily, she'll do a show that is "smaller and

different."

"She's going to do some version of [her daytime

show]," says Brill. "Maybe she won't host it every day. Maybe

it won't be the exact format. But she will have something."

"She's not going to fall off the radar the way Howard

Stern did [when he left terrestrial radio for satellite]," says Adgate.

"Her name has become a brand and it has worked in a lot of different

platforms."

"She exerts a lot of power and influence," adds Brill.

"She's an advertiser's dream, so she'll get that

support. And she just commands a lot of attention."