OWN Orders DuVernay Series ‘Cherish the Day’

OWN has ordered Cherish the Day, an anthology series from Ava DuVernay. DuVernay also produces Queen Sugar for OWN. The network went straight to series with the project. Creator DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey will executive produce, along with Tanya Hamilton and Paul Garnes.

Each season will chronicle the romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will reveal significant moments in a relationship that “compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday,” said OWN.

Cherish the Day is scheduled to premiere in winter 2020. Tanya Hamilton of Queen Sugar is showrunner and will direct the pilot.

DuVernay directed the film A Wrinkle in Time and produces upcoming series When They See Us on Netflix and The Red Line on CBS.

“OWN is home. I’m honored to create television for a network headed by an artist with spectacular vision and unbridled passion for the stories that we want to tell,” said DuVernay.

Cherish the Day is produced for OWN by Forward Movement and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

“Ava is a visionary storyteller. She brings so much care, so much heart, so much love to the art she creates,” said Winfrey. “I’m excited to continue collaborating together with our very first anthology series for OWN.”

OWN is a joint venture between Winfrey’s Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc.