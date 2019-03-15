‘Queen Sugar’ Returns on OWN June 12

Season four of Queen Sugar begins on OWN June 12. The series comes from Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey. Warner Horizon Scripted Television produces the show.

DuVernay, who is creator and executive producer, has an all-female directing team for season four, as she has done before, that includes Cheryl Dunye, Carmen Marron and Numa Perrier.

Season three of Queen Sugar is on Hulu.

In season four, the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and preserve their father’s legacy. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life while also trying to ensure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) future. Nova (Rutina Wesley) publishes her memoir and embarks upon a book tour. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is managing fatherhood and his complicated relationship with ex-girlfriend Darla (Bianca Lawson) after learning he is not the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison).

Queen Sugar is produced for OWN by Forward Movement and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers are DuVernay, Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.