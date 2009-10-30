OWN Names Exec VP of Distribution

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has named Allan Singer exec vice president of distribution and strategy, effective Monday.

Singer, who will report to network CEO Christina Norman, has been senior veep of content acquisition for Comcast.

"Allan's expertise will ensure OWN's content is available to viewers on every platform," Norman said. "He will be instrumental in creating and building our relationship with our affiliate partners."

OWN is currently scheduled to launch in more than 70 million homes next year, on what has been the Discovery Health Channel.

Singer arrived at Comcast at 2003 and as SVP of programming investments, managed the expansion of its network portfolio. He also served at one point as senior veep of sports business development.

Prior to his Comcast stint, Singer was SVP of programming at AT&T Broadband.

