Owls have it

For the guys, here's a no-brainer.look for brisk sales on fall 2001 late-night entry

Who Wants to Date a Hooters Girl?

After only two official days of shopping the project, word has it that Lions Gate Television has gotten offers from several stations in top markets New York and Los Angeles. No deals have been closed, but sources say Fox, Tribune and Chris-Craft stations are in the mix. "Guys are smiling and laughing before we walk into the meetings," says one source close to

Hooters Girl. "This is as good as it can get." In the series, guys will compete against each other in various games hoping to win a date with a waitress from the Hooters restaurant chain.