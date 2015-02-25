Overstreet Named WZDX Huntsville GM

Mark Overstreet has been named VP and general manager of WZDX Huntsville, Alabama, as well as the subchannels WAMY (MyNetworkTV) and Me-TV. The appointment is effective immediately and he reports to Timothy Busch, co-chief operating officer of Nexstar Broadcasting.

Overstreet has been director of sales at WTLV-WJXX-TV Jacksonville, and prior to that, was local sales manager of WFLA Tampa.

“Mark has an impressive industry background with extensive sales leadership experience and over the years he has earned enormous respect from his former colleagues and managers,” said Busch. “He has generated outstanding results by identifying new business opportunities and leading teams responsible for providing compelling and effective marketing solutions to a multitude of clients.”

Nexstar acquired WZDX in its purchase of Grant stations, which closed late in 2014.

"Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to the viewers and advertisers across each of the individual communities it serves,” said Overstreet. “In Huntsville, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to help grow the operations and provide greater marketing solutions for our clients as well as fully integrate these stations into the fabric of Huntsville.”