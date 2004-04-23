Overseas Hails Geo Doc
MSNBC's National Geographic Ultimate Explorer has received the Overseas Press Club award for best international affairs documentary.
The winning show was Liberia: American Dream?, executive produced by David Royle, produced and written by Scott Bronstein andedited by Pippa Gould. The correspondent on the report was Michael Davie. Cameraman was Neil Barrett. The show is produced by National Geographic Television and Film.
