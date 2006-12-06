Overnight Ratings: Victoria's Secret Buried

On Tuesday night, there weren't that many eyes on the catwalk. TheVictoria's Secret Fashion Show special on CBS was buried by a rerun of Law & Order:SVU on NBC and ABC's Boston Legal.

The model-icious special earned just a 2.7 rating/8 share in the key 18-49 demo, compared to L&O's 3.3/9 and Legal's 3.0/8, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

And more bad news for CBS: The network came in fourth place overall, with a 2.5/7 (NCIS and The Unit were both reruns).

The No. 1 network for the night was Fox with a 3.5/9. Its airing of House was the most-watched show of the night in the demo (4.7/12), even though it was a rerun.

ABC was No. 2 with a 3.0/8; its highest-rated show was the Santa Clause Is Comin to Town Christmas special in the 8-9 slot (3.9/11).

NBC was third with a 2.7/7. The SVU rerun beat Friday Night Lights for the Peacock's most-watched show, but Lights did manage to best a rerun of L&O:CI (2.5/7 to 2.4/6).

The CW got a 1.5/4 for Gilmore Girls and a Veronica Mars rerun.