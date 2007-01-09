Overnight Ratings: Touchdown for Fox

The Florida Gators beat the Ohio Buckeyes Monday night, winning the college football championship, and Fox, which aired the game, beat all the other networks in the primetime ratings, scoring a 9.5 rating/22 share in the key 18-49 demo.

CBS was a distant No. 2, with a 4.2/10 for its comedy lineup and CSI: Miami (its highest-rated show at a 5.1/12).

ABC took No. 3 with a 2.8/7 for Wife Swap, Supernanny and What About Brian.

NBC was fourth with a 2.6/6. The Peacock's only first-run show of the night was Deal or No Deal, which earned a 3.9/10 in the 8-9 slot. The next two hours were taken up by Heroes reruns.

The CW earned an 0.8/2 for a night of comedy reruns.