Overnight Ratings: Tight Race on Sunday Night

Without an NFL playoff game and with ABC airing a repeat of Desperate Housewives, it was an unusually tight race on Sunday night for the 18-49 crown in the Nielsen ratings.

ABC still won, with a 3.3 rating/8 share average, thanks not to the Housewives, but to a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which was the night's highest-rated show at a 4.3/11. ABC didn't win with Housewives in the 9-10 p.m. time period,, and the repeat came in third behind Fox and NBC that hour.



Tying for second in the 18-49 demo were Fox and CBS. Fox was led by Family Guy which averaged a 4.3/10. CBS' top show was Cold Case with a 3.5/8 at 8-9 p,m. Fox's average was hurt by low ratings at 8-9 p.m. hour with repeats of 'Til Death (1.3) and War at Home (1.5).

NBC was fourth for the evening with a 2.8/7. Its best performer was The Apprentice, which averaged a 3.5/8 at 8-9 p.m.. Its reality show, Grease: You're the One That I Want came in third at 7-8 p.m. and fourth at 8-9 p.m. .

The CW averaged a 1.1/3 with repeats of Reba and Beauty & the Geek and a new Seventh Heaven.

