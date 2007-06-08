Overnight Ratings: Thursday Belongs to Fox

Fox was the clear winner of Thursday night ratings race with a 3.6 rating/11 share, thanks to a solid performances from quizzer Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? and So You Think You Can Dance? The stellar line-up put the network far ahead of the others kicking off the night with a 3.3/11 in 8:30 p.m. hour from Smarter and a 4.2/12 from the 9:30 half-hour of Dance.



In second place, almost a full rating point behind, is ABC with a 2.8/9 in the 18-49 demo. The strongest show on ABC was the only show: The NBA Finals where the Cavaliers faced the Spurs which averaged a 3.3/9.



CBS was in the third place slot at a 2.2/7 with consistent performaces from a night of reruns, the strongest of which were Shark with a 2.3/7 and CSI with the same rating.



In fourth was NBC with a 1.7/5 in the demo with a night of reruns of Scrubs and The Office and a new episode of Studio 60 at a 1.7/5.



Fifth place, as usual, went to The CW with a 0.7/2 onstandard performances from Supernatural and Smallville.