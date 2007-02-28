Overnight Ratings: Smart Gets High Marks

Fox's new game show, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, got good grades on Tuesday night following its American Idol lead-in. While its numbers did drop from Idol's last half-hour (a 13.5 rating/32 share in the key 18-49 demo, following a 11.4/29 in the 8-9 slot), the show still handily beat its competition in the 9:30-10 slot, scoring an 11.2/27 on its report card.

Fox won the night with an 11.9/29.

CBS was second with a 3.4/9 for its crime lineup; NCIS was its highest scorer with a 3.7/9.

In third place, NBC got a 3.0/8 for Dateline and two Law & Orders (L&OSVU was its best-rated show with a 4.2/11 in the 10-11 slot; L&O: CI got a 2.8/7 in the 9-10 time period).

ABC was in fourth place with a 2.2/6. Its Bob Woodruff To Iraq and Back special only managed a 2.8/8 in the demo for third place in the 10-11 slot.

The CW got a 1.5/4 for Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.