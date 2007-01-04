Overnight Ratings: New Shows 'Bowled' Over

You can't always get what you want.

ABC's two new sitcoms, Knights of Prosperity (about robbing Mick Jagger) and In Case of Emergency, were fourth among the Big Four in the key 18-49 demo in their time periods, mirroring their network's finish on the night. Even so, Knights led the night for the alphabet net.



Fox won the night again in the demo with its coverage of college football, getting a healthy dose of ratings sugar from the Sugar Bowl, which averaged a 4.9/13. Though the numbers could change when West Coast returns come in later in the day, Fox isn't in danger of being unseated given that second-place CBS only mustered a 3.2/8 on the night.



CBS' top show was a repeat of Criminal Minds at 9-10 with a 3.5/9.



NBC was third with a 3.0/8, though it did not score with its football game, in this case a new episode of the scripted high school football drama, Friday Night Lights (2.3/6). NBC's top show was Deal or No Deal (3.5/9).



ABC averaged a 2.5/7, with Knights of Prosperity its highest-rated show at a 3/7 at 9-9:30.



The CW averaged a strong 2.2/6 in the demo with the two-hour debut of Beauty and the Geek. The show also recorded its best-ever rating in its target 18-34 demo with a 2.9/8.