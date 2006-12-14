Overnight Ratings: NBC's Loser a Winner

NBC's Biggest Loser was the big winner Wednesday night. The season finale averaged a 4.4 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo over its two hours, which is what NBC averaged on the night to nip CBS by a tenth of a rating point in the early returns.



Arguably ABC was the biggest loser, with little production out of a lineup of all-new episodes. The William Shatner-fronted game show Show Me the Money, which has not shown much in its 8 to 9pm time period was at 1.6/4, followed by an even less impressive Daybreak (1.4/4) and Primetime which was the top show at an unimpressive 1.8/5.

CBS got its 4.3/12 on the strength of strong showings from Criminal Minds at 9-10 pm (4.7/12) and CSI: NY at 10 pm (4.9/14).



Fox was a distant third at a 2.6/7 for back-to-back episodes of Bones, a new episode followed by a repeat.

The CW averaged a 1/3 for a Next Top Model special that did not do Next Top Model-like numbers.