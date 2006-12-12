Overnight Ratings: With NBC's Heroes on Hiatus, CBS Takes No. 1

With Heroes temporarily retired (no more original episodes will air until 2007), CBS took over Monday primetime with its lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami.

But NBC still boasted the top show in the 8-9 slot, with Deal or No Deal scoring a 4.5 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo (to CBS' 3.0/8 for How I Met Your Mother and The Class).

CBS scored a 4.2/11 overall for the night, while NBC (which aired the movie A Year Without Santa in the 9-11 slot) was second with a 3.2/8.

In third place, ABC got a 2.9/8 for a rerun of Wife Swap, and original episodes of Supernanny and What About Brian.

Fox was fourth with a 2.5/7 for back-to-back House reruns.

And The CW got a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.