Overnight Ratings: With NBC's Heroes on Hiatus, CBS Takes No. 1
With Heroes temporarily retired (no more original episodes will air until 2007), CBS took over Monday primetime with its lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami.
But NBC still boasted the top show in the 8-9 slot, with Deal or No Deal scoring a 4.5 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo (to CBS' 3.0/8 for How I Met Your Mother and The Class).
CBS scored a 4.2/11 overall for the night, while NBC (which aired the movie A Year Without Santa in the 9-11 slot) was second with a 3.2/8.
In third place, ABC got a 2.9/8 for a rerun of Wife Swap, and original episodes of Supernanny and What About Brian.
Fox was fourth with a 2.5/7 for back-to-back House reruns.
And The CW got a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.