Overnight Ratings: NBC's Heroes Have the Power Again

NBC's Heroes saved the day again for the Peacock network on Monday, superpowering it to the top of the primetime heap with a 6.5 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo for its last original episode of 2006. That and Deal or No Deal, which won its 8-9 time slot with a 5.0/13, helped NBC to a win for the night with a 4.8/12. The network's Studio 60 was second in its 10-11 timeslot, with a 3.0/8 (CBS won that slot with aCSI: Miami rerun, which scored a 3.7/10).

ABC took the No. 2 slot for the night, with Wife Swap (3.4/9 in the 8-9 slot) and Supernanny (4.0/9 in the 9-10 slot) both taking second place in their slots. The network's low point of the night: What About Brian, which was third from 10-11 (2.7/6).

At No. 3, CBS got a 2.9/7 for a night of reruns (sitcoms and CSI).

Fox was in fourth place with a 2.7/7 for the Billboard Music Awards.

The CW got an 0.8/2 for comedy reruns.