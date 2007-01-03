Overnight Ratings: NBC Lays Down the Law
NBC won Tuesday's primetime race on the strength of its original Law & Order: CI (a 4.1 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 9-10 slot) and Law & Order:SVU (a 5.2/14 at 10). Combined with Dateline at 8 (2.9/8), the Peacock scored a 4.1/10 overall for the night.
At No. 2, Fox scored a 3.4/9 for its Orange Bowl game (Louisville versus Wake).
CBS was third in the demo with a 2.5/6 for a night of reruns (NCIS, The Unit and Numb3rs).
ABC came in at No. 4 with a 2.0/5. Combined, the two episodes of wedding sitcom Big Day came in fourth in the 9-10 slot with a 1.8/4.
The CW earned an 0.8/2 for reruns of The Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.
