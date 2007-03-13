Overnight Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie

NBC and Fox tied in the primetime race on Monday, with NBC winning both time slots in which it went against Fox but sinking a bit on the lackluster performance of The Black Donnellys.

NBC's Deal or No Deal won the 8-9 slot with a 4.3 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo, while Fox was second with a 3.5/10 for a rerun of House. In the 9-10 slot, NBC won with a 5.1/13 for another hour of Deal, while Fox earned a 4.5/11 for 24.

It was the 10-11 slot that found NBC wanting. The Black Donnellys earned a 2.6/7, down from last week, although it did manage to beat ABC's What About Brian (2.2/6).

Both NBC and Fox earned a 4.0/11 overall.

CBS was in third place with its lineup of comedies and a rerun of CSI: Miami.

ABC was at No. 4 with a 2.6/7. Its high score was a 3.0/7 in the 9-10 slot for the Supernanny finale.

The CW got a 0.8/2 for an all-rerun comedy lineup.