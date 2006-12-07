Overnight Ratings: Models Beat Money

Models Beat out Money on Wednesday night.



The CW had a good night, powered by the finale of America's Next Top Model. The 8 to 9p.m. show averaged a 3 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



That was good enough for second place in the time period behind a new episode of CBS' King of Queens and helped CW to a third place finish for the night with a 2.4/7, beating both ABC and Fox in the demo.

The CW did even better in its target demo of 18-34's, winning the night with a 3.3/10, the best demo rating in the network's brief history--it launched in September.



CBS won the night with a 3.7/10, however, thanks to a new King of Queens and repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI: NY.



NBC was second with a 3.2/9 for an all-new night of Biggest Loser (back-to-back episodes) and Medium, followed by CW.



ABC (2.1/6) edged out Fox (2/6) for fourth, with the William Shatner-hosted Show Me The Money not doing much in the 8 p.m. time period (it started out in the Tuesday, 10 p.m., slot likely looking to corral some viewers of Shatner's Boston Legal, which usually airs in that time period). The game show was last with a 1.9/6. ABC didn't get much out of a new outing for Daybreak, either, which limped in at a 1.7/5 at 9-10 p.m.



Fox was last with back-to-back repeats of Bones.

