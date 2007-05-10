Overnight Ratings: LaKisha's Exit on American Idol Powers Fox

Fox won the 18-49 demo on Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings thanks to big marks from the American Idol vote-off show--where Lakeisha was voted off--and the drama Bones. Fox won every half-hour of its four-hour programming block and got a 6.8 rating/20 share for the night.

Idol averaged a 10.5/27, while Bones needed only a 3.2/10 to win its 8-9 p.m. time period. Fox did so well on the night, the network only needed a 3.6 rating/10 share to win at 9-10 p.m. over second-place CBS' Criminal Minds (3.5/9).

CBS edged out ABC for second place in the rating race for the night in the demo with a 3.1/9.



ABC's top show was Lost at a 4.9/13 at 10 p.m., but the network averaged only a 3/9 for the night. It was hurt by the 1.9/5 ratings from repeats of According to Jim and George Lopez against Idol. ABC and CBS essentially conceded the time period.

NBC was in its familiar fourth place slot with a 2.1/6. Its top show was Medium with a 2.6/7 at 10 p.m. Netlet The CW had a solid night at a 1.9/6, led by America's Top Model at a 2.4/8 at 8-9 p.m.