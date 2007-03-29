Overnight Ratings: It's Fox for Wednesday

Fox won the prime time ratings race Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo with the vote-off of curly-haired Chris from American Idol (10.7/28) and an episode of Til Death (6.3/16). Til Death benefited mightily from th Idol lead-in, but held on to a healthy share of those eyeballs.



ABC was second for the night with a 2.8/8. The placement was thanks to Lost's 5/13 and the network maintained their second place even with a dismal performance (1.5/4) of the short-livedGreat American Dream Vote.



The CW did far better than ABC in the time period with another patriotically named show, America's Next Top Model, averaging a 2.4/6 to tie with CBS' Jericho for second place.

Both shows came in behind Fox's Bones and ahead of NBC's Friday Night Lights.



CBS was a close third at a 2.7/7, led by Criminal Minds with a 3/8 at 9-10 p.m.



NBC was fourth for the night at a 2.1/6, but with The CW nipping at its claws with a 1.9/5. NBC's top show was Medium at a 2.4/7, while The CW was powered by Model.



